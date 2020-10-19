BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – On Sunday, a large number of Syria’s Armenians gathered in the Al-Hasakah Governorate to protest against Turkey’s involvement in the ongoing Karabakh conflict.
According to locals in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Armenian protesters demanded Turkey end its aggression and support of Azerbaijan in the Krabakh region.
The protest was reportedly attended by dozens of people, including local Arabs, Assyrian/Syriacs, and Kurds.
Turkey is one of Azerbaijan’s closest allies and largest suppliers of weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), which have been used against the Armenian forces in Karabakh.
In addition to military support, Turkey has joined Azerbaijan in launching diplomatic attacks against Armenia, as they repeatedly accuse Yerevan of starting the aggression in Karabakh.
At the start of the conflict, Yerevan accused Turkey of using one of its F-16 jets to shoot down an Armenian Su-25 aircraft that was taking off within its own airspace.
Turkey denied the accusation, but a New York Times report later revealed the presence of a Turkish F-16 jet in Azerbaijan and its movements prior to the downing of the Armenian Su-25 aircraft.
