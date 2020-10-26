BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – Hundreds of Syrians of Armenian descent organized a protest on Sunday evening in Aleppo’s Aziziyah Square to denounce the Turkish intervention in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Karabakh region between the two countries.

In the presence of a number of clerics from different sects and religions, members of the People’s Assembly and representatives of the Syrian government activities, the protesters chanted slogans denouncing the role that Ankara plays in fueling the conflict between the two countries, through its involvement in sending mercenaries after training them in the territories under its control in northern Syria, with the aim of helping Azerbaijan.

The protesters called for an immediate end to the conflict and respect for international laws and human rights, and expressed their rejection of the reckless foreign policy pursued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has caused great suffering to civilians in Syria, Libya and Iraq, and extends today to the Karabakh region.

One of the participants in the protest told Russia’s Sputnik Agency that “the Armenians will not allow the history of the Ottoman Turkish massacres to be repeated against them, nor the repetition of the terrorism that Ankara practiced with its mercenary tools on the Syrian lands.”

In turn, Moscow has expressed on several occasions its refusal to transfer fighters of illegal armed formations from a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa to the Karabakh region, demanding the immediate withdrawal of these groups, and also calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to calm down and sit at the dialogue table.

It is noteworthy to mention that the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were renewed on September 27, in one of the fiercest rounds of the conflict that has continued for nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and recruiting militants.