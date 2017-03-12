BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – Over 25 Islamic State (ISIS) have been killed killed by the Syrian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours, Al-Masdar’s Yusha Yuseef reported on Sunday morning.

The Syrian Armed Forces killed the majority of these Islamic State terrorists by launching non-stop missiles towards the strategic Jirah Military Airport.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units positioned west of the Jirah Airport are attempting to inflict heavy casualties on the Islamic State militants in order to force them to withdraw from this strategic military installation in east Aleppo.

Jirah Airport was captured by jihadist rebels in early 2013 and later by the Islamic State forces during their east Aleppo offensive in 2014.

