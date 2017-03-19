Earlier today, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Asham (HTS) launched a surprise assault against Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in the Jobar district of eastern Damascus. The offensive was spearheaded by the use of two SVBIEDs (suicide vehicle-born improvised explosive devices) which were used to burst open SAA defences.

The initial attack was covered in this report here: https://test.almasdarnews.com/article/jihadist-rebels-launch-massive-assault-east-damascus/

The SAA units which were attacked in this sector had to retreat in order to keep causalities to a minimum and recover from the shock of the initial attack.

Now reports have come in that the SAA has restored one of the positions that it was forced to withdraw from this morning. The restored point is the electrical facility of the Jobar district. These same reports also claim that, as of the present moment, the SAA is advancing on the Mercedes workshop in order to reclaim it from HTS.

Further updates to follow.