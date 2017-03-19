The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), supported by pro-government tribal fighters of the Al-Baqir clan, continued to outflank the strategic town of Deir Hafer from the southern direction, liberating yet another village in their ongoing, and relentless, east Aleppo offensive.

In recent hours, the village of Sharimah and its surrounding farmlands was expunged of ISIS terrorists and brought completely secured by government. This operation is believed to have resulted in the death of 20 ISIS militants. Losses for the pro-government are unknown.

As the map above demonstrates, the pro-government forces have now completely bypassed Deir Hafer to the south, all whilst maintaining pressure on the western and southwestern approaches of the strategic town itself, where they are now within actual storming range.

Share this article:





1

























1 Share