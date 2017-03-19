The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), supported by pro-government tribal fighters of the Al-Baqir clan, continued to outflank the strategic town of Deir Hafer from the southern direction, liberating yet another village in their ongoing, and relentless, east Aleppo offensive.
In recent hours, the village of Sharimah and its surrounding farmlands was expunged of ISIS terrorists and brought completely secured by government. This operation is believed to have resulted in the death of 20 ISIS militants. Losses for the pro-government are unknown.
As the map above demonstrates, the pro-government forces have now completely bypassed Deir Hafer to the south, all whilst maintaining pressure on the western and southwestern approaches of the strategic town itself, where they are now within actual storming range.
2 Comments on "Syrian Arab Army continues to outflank the ISIS bastion of Deir Hafer from the south."
Soon IS will have the option little Stalingrad or abandon fortified Deir Hafer.
p.s. Great that IS IMHO cannot do much in the open against the better trained and mobile SAA. Another deep penetration battle is going. When cut off IS can only fight without new supplies in well prepared and fortified Deir Hafer – or IS can withdraw before the loop is closed.
They’re screwed either way. Raiding and ambush teams are already working between Deir Hafer and Maskanah, just not holding any regular territory. If the flanking force can get into the rear of IS defending the two major canal crossings, that would be an opportunity to open the way for major forces to reach to Jirah Airbase and Maskanah even if IS holds out in Deir Hafer.