BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian and Turkish armed forces have been sending reinforcements to the Idlib Governorate on a daily basis, despite an ongoing ceasefire among the all warring parties in the region.
On Tuesday, the two armies continued their large-scale buildup, with the SAA sending troops to the eastern and southern countrysides of Idlib, while the Turkish military sent reinforcements to the Jisr Al-Shughour District of the governorate.
According to the latest reports from Idlib, the Turkish military has already constructed several observation posts in the governorate since the Moscow Agreement was established on March 5th.
Some reports have even claimed that the Turkish Army now has more than 50 observation posts, which greatly exceeds the original 12 that were established under the September 17th, 2018 Sochi Agreement.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is also building up their forces in the Idlib Governorate, as sources from the military claim an offensive is expected to start soon.
The sources point out that militant forces south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) have refused to withdraw from the area, which is a violation of the Moscow Agreement.
They would add that they are awaiting the Russian military’s consultations with their Turkish counterparts before launching any new offensive.
