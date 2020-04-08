BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian and Turkish armies continued to amass troops in the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, as they both sent reinforcements to the eastern part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Army sent reinforcements to the western countryside of Saraqib, marking the second time in the last 48 hours that they have done so.

At the same time, the Turkish military reportedly sent reinforcements around the strategic city of Ariha, which appears to be in the Syrian Army’s sights along the M-4 Highway.

The Turkish military has setup more observation posts around Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour, as they anticipate these cities will be targeted by the Syrian Arab Army, should they resume their offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

Both of the aforementioned cities are located along the M-4 Highway and part of the March 5th Moscow Agreement that calls for joint military patrols by the Turkish and Russian armed forces.

Nicaloks
Get the phack out of Syria. Down with yhe Turds..

2020-04-08 16:16
Long Live Syria
Once again I am suggesting collect lots of cesspool shiet from the deep in big barrels and air drop them on the Turks. Let them stink to death. Costs nothing and Turks cant get rid of the stink for weeks.

2020-04-08 19:07