BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their operations over central Syria this weekend, as their warplanes launched several airstrikes over the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham and eastern Hama regions.

According to reports from the field, the Syrian and Russian warplanes began their strikes on the Islamic State’s hideouts in the desert region adjacent to the Al-Sa’an District of Hama.

They would expand their strikes to the southern region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate, where they hit the Islamic State’s positions outside the historical town of Al-Resafa.

The reports said the Syrian and Russian air force would turn south of Al-Raqqa to target the Islamic State’s fighters in the northeastern part of the Homs Governorate, as they scored a number of direct hits on the terrorist positions.

This latest aerial assault by the Russian and Syrian air forces comes just a few days after the Islamic State launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the Ithriya crossroad.