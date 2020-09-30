BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Syrian warplanes, with help from Russia, launched a number of airstrikes over the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates on Wednesday, as they heavily targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions.
According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Air Force began the day by targeting the Islamic State positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
The report specified airstrikes on the Sukhnah area, where the Islamic State has repeatedly launched attacks near the desert city and as far north as the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
The Syrian and Russian air forces then targeted a number of Islamic State positions between Sukhnah and Al-Rusafa, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist defenses.
The Russian and Syrian air forces have repeatedly targeted the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, as they attempt to weaken the terrorist group’s resolve and eliminate their remaining sleeper cells.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.