BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – For the second time in two weeks, an aircraft flying from Iran to Syria has landed at the Russian Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia.
According to a report from the Latakia Governorate, a Syrian cargo plane traveled from the Iranian capital to the Hmeimim Airbase, where they later unloaded without fear of an Israeli warplane bombing their positions.
A source in Damascus, Syria’s capital city, told Al-Masdar News that the reason for landing at the Hmeimim Airbase is to avoid airstrikes, which have previously targeted the Damascus International Airport.
Israel has made it no secret that they are watching Iran’s every step in Syria, as they have repeatedly struck the Islamic Republic’s forces and their paramilitary allies across the Levantine nation, with some attacks even targeting neighboring Iraq.
For Syria, these deliveries are incredibly important, especially when it has to do with military supplies and humanitarian aid.
It’s not clear what Israel’s plan will be if these flights continue, as they have run into some issues with Russia in the past over their airstrikes near the Hmeimim Airbase.
On September 17th, 2018, an Israeli F-16 used a Russian reconnaissance aircraft to avoid a Syrian anti-aircraft missile; this resulted in the downing of the Russian plane and the death of several military personnel.
In response to this incident, the Russian Ministry of Defense delivered to Syria on October 1st, 2018, their S-300 air defense system.
While Israel opposed the delivery of the S-300 system to Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that this was being given to the Syrian Armed Forces to prevent future incidents like the one on September 17th, 2018.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.