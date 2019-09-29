BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Air Force continued their campaign over the northeastern countryside of Latakia Sunday, targeting several areas under the control of the jihadist rebels.

Led by their attack helicopters on Sunday, the Syrian Air Force targeted a number of sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in the Kabani and Sirmaniyeh area of Latakia and Idlib.

The Syrian Air Force’s jets would also participate in the attack, as they heavily focused on the network of tunnels used by the jihadist forces around the key town of Kabani.

Due to the plethora of tunnels and caves in the area, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been unable to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani, despite having the manpower and weapons advantage.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s high command is attempting to destroy as many tunnels and hideouts before a new offensive is launched.

While the Syrian Army was able to capture almost all of the hills south of Kabani, they were ultimately forced to retreat from some points after failing to fortify these sites.

Advertisements