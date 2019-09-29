BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Air Force continued their campaign over the northeastern countryside of Latakia Sunday, targeting several areas under the control of the jihadist rebels.
Led by their attack helicopters on Sunday, the Syrian Air Force targeted a number of sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in the Kabani and Sirmaniyeh area of Latakia and Idlib.
The Syrian Air Force’s jets would also participate in the attack, as they heavily focused on the network of tunnels used by the jihadist forces around the key town of Kabani.
Due to the plethora of tunnels and caves in the area, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been unable to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani, despite having the manpower and weapons advantage.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s high command is attempting to destroy as many tunnels and hideouts before a new offensive is launched.
While the Syrian Army was able to capture almost all of the hills south of Kabani, they were ultimately forced to retreat from some points after failing to fortify these sites.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.