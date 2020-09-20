BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed a large number of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as their warplanes targeted the sites of the Al-Qaeda linked Hurras Al-Deen group.

According to a report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Air Force, backed by Russian reconnaissance aircraft, launched at least 20 airstrikes over the northern regions of Idlib, with the primary target being the headquarters of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

The Syrian Air Force’s attack reportedly struck nine headquarters of the Hurras Al-Deen group, along with a number of vehicles and warehouses used by the jihadist faction.

The airstrikes were carried out in response to intelligence information that revealed the Hurras Al-Deen group was planning to send a large convoy of its fighters to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate to fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The Hurras Al-Deen group has been at the forefront of the battles in southern and southwestern Idlib, as their forces have clashed with the Syrian Arab Army on a number of occasions in the past year.

Given the recent failed talks between the Turkish and Russian military leadership this past week, there is a high chance that the Idlib Governorate may once again witness an increase violence, as tensions remain high and all parties move reinforcements to the front-lines.