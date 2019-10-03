BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – For the fourth time this week, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed a major assault across the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, which is mostly under the control of the jihadist rebels.
According to a military source in the Latakia countryside, the Syrian Air Force launched several strikes over the town of Kabani and its surroundings, hitting a number of targets belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) also joined in on the assault by firing a plethora of surface-to-surface missiles towards the enemy defenses at the southern axis of Kabani.
In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) are expected to kick off a new operation to capture Kabani from the jihadist rebels in the area.
This operation will be conducted in conjunction with another Syrian Army offensive that is targeting the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain region, which is partially controlled by the jihadist rebels, primarily Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Turkestan Islamic Party, and Hurras Al-Deen group.
