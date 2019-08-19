BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) was bombing a militant site in southern Idlib this morning as the Turkish military was sending to a convoy towards the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

During the attack, however, the Syrian Air Force nearly hit the Turkish military convoy that was passing through the area.

As shown in the video below, smoke can be seen billowing from the site as the Turkish military convoy continues to pass through the area.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadists launch attack from Turkish border on university in Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
FairsFairWKZAssad must stay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey must leave the area. Turkey didn’t stop the beheaders, Turkey failed.

Erdogolum, GO HOME.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 11:28
WKZ
Guest
WKZ
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan has lost the local elections, his reign is now in decline, the population fortunately understood that he was bringing them to total collapse and he voted for CHP, only to remove him from the throne will be difficult but not impossible; regaining Khan Shaykun is the gateway to Idlib

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 11:46
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

All I can say is, “‘Nearly, is not good enough! Try harder.'”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-19 12:09