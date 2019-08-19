BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) was bombing a militant site in southern Idlib this morning as the Turkish military was sending to a convoy towards the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

During the attack, however, the Syrian Air Force nearly hit the Turkish military convoy that was passing through the area.

As shown in the video below, smoke can be seen billowing from the site as the Turkish military convoy continues to pass through the area.

