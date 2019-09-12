BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out several strikes over the Idlib Governorate Thursday, targeting a number of areas controlled by the jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

According to reports from northern Syria, the Syrian Air Force mostly targeted areas in western and southern Idlib; this includes Kafr Nabl, Dar Al-Kabeera, Sheikh Mustafa, Jabala, Hazarin, Kafr Roma, and Ma’arat Al-Harmah.

The Syrian airstrikes came just a few hours after the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the town of Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

With the ceasefire’s alleged conclusion, both the Syrian and Russian air forces have resumed their strikes over the Idlib and Latakia governorates, hitting a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

Advertisements