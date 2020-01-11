BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) continued their aerial campaign over the Idlib Governorate this week, despite the announcement of a ceasefire for Sunday, January 12.
According a report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Air Force carried out several airstrikes over the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District in eastern Idlib and the Jabal Shashabo region in western Idlib.
The report said the Syrian Air Force was targeting the hideouts of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.
At the same time, the jihadist rebels have also carried out their own attack against the Syrian military, as their forces fired several artillery shells towards the latter’s positions southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that a ceasefire would be implemented in the de-escalation zone that stretches from Idlib to the Aleppo governorates.
