BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) flew several airstrikes over the Idlib countryside, today, targeting a number of sites controlled by the jihadist rebels.

According to a military report from Damascus, the Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate towns of Naqeer, Sheikh Mustafa, Jisr Al-Shughour, Al-Ziyarah, and Al-Ghassaniyah.

Most of these airstrikes were concentrated on the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside and Al-Ghaab Plain, where their forces are preparing for a future offensive against the jihadist rebels.

Jisr Al-Shughour and the Al-Ghaab Plain are constantly used by the jihadist rebels to launch attacks on the Latakia Governorate, which has amplified the violence near the Turkish border.