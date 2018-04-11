BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) flew several airstrikes over the Idlib countryside, today, targeting a number of sites controlled by the jihadist rebels.
According to a military report from Damascus, the Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate towns of Naqeer, Sheikh Mustafa, Jisr Al-Shughour, Al-Ziyarah, and Al-Ghassaniyah.
Most of these airstrikes were concentrated on the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside and Al-Ghaab Plain, where their forces are preparing for a future offensive against the jihadist rebels.
Jisr Al-Shughour and the Al-Ghaab Plain are constantly used by the jihadist rebels to launch attacks on the Latakia Governorate, which has amplified the violence near the Turkish border.
107 1
- 108Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.