BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Air Force targeted groups belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region of eastern Syria on Sunday.

According to a military report from this region, the Syrian Air Force’s jets and attack choppers targeted the Islamic State’s positions between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.

These strikes were reportedly carried out after the Islamic State attempted to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region on Sunday.

The Syrian Air Force does not launch many strikes in eastern Syria; however, when they do launch these attacks, it is usually because ISIS has increased their terrorist activities.

