BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched heavy strikes on the jihadist bases near the Turkish border on Saturday.
According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Air Force heavily targeted bases and dens belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in western Aleppo.
The airstrikes reportedly spread to the Idlib and Hama governorates, where the warplanes targeted jihadist trenches and hideouts in areas like Jabal Al-Zawiya and the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Despite the presence of Turkish air defense systems near the city of Idlib, the Syrian Air Force conducted these airstrikes with virtually no resistance.
Since receiving a new batch of MiG-29 jets from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Syrian Air Force has intensified their strikes against the jihadist forces in Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia, and Hama.
In addition to receiving these aircraft, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has also acquired a new batch of tanks and armored vehicles from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
These latest deliveries from the Russian Ministry of Defense come at a time when the Syrian Army prepares to launch a new attack inside the Idlib Governorate.
