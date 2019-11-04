BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – For the first time in six weeks, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched airstrikes over the northwestern region of Syria.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Air Force, primarily aircraft from the Tiger Forces, launched several strikes over the Al-Ghaab Plain and northeastern countryside of Latakia.

The source said the Syrian Air Force heavily targeted the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party near the key town of Kabani, which is currently the site of intense clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and militants.

In the Al-Ghaab Plain, the Syrian Air Force bombed the jihadist positions in the northern part of this rural region, inflicting heavy damage on the militant defenses.

These latest airstrikes by the Syrian Air Force come at a time when the SAA continues to build up their troops in the Latakia, Hama, and Idlib governorates.

