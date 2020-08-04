BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) destroyed one of the largest ammunition depots belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib Governorate.
According to a field report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Air Force launched several strikes on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions on Sunday, causing significant destruction to the latter’s defenses and installations in northeast Idlib.
The report said the Syrian and Russian reconnaissance planes provided the SyAAF warplanes with the locations of these HTS sites, which was evident after the latter blew up Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s largest ammunition depot.
Furthermore, some reports from northwestern Syria on Sunday said that as many as 20 fighters were killed as a result of this powerful attack.
A video was released on Sunday showing the Syrian Air Force carrying out their big attack over the northeastern part of the Idlib Governorate.
