BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, hitting a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.
Among the targets for the Syrian Air Force was a drone base belonging to the foreign-led Turkestan Islamic Party; this installation was reportedly located inside the town of Al-Shughour near the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in Idlib.
Intelligence sources allegedly told the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency that the drone not only produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), but also, high-explosive bombs that have been used to attack the Russian Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.
The Turkestan Islamic Party is one of the most powerful jihadist groups currently operating in northern Syria.
The group, which is comprised of mostly foreign jihadists from countries like China and Uzbekistan, have proven to be one of the most effective militant forces, as they have rarely lost any territories under their control.
In addition to these strikes, the Syrian Air Force also targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the towns of Kafr Nabl, Dar Al-Kabeera, Hazarin, Kafr Roma, and several sites in the Jabal Al-Arba’een region of Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.