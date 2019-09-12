BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, hitting a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

Among the targets for the Syrian Air Force was a drone base belonging to the foreign-led Turkestan Islamic Party; this installation was reportedly located inside the town of Al-Shughour near the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in Idlib.

Intelligence sources allegedly told the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency that the drone not only produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), but also, high-explosive bombs that have been used to attack the Russian Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.

The Turkestan Islamic Party is one of the most powerful jihadist groups currently operating in northern Syria.

The group, which is comprised of mostly foreign jihadists from countries like China and Uzbekistan, have proven to be one of the most effective militant forces, as they have rarely lost any territories under their control.

In addition to these strikes, the Syrian Air Force also targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the towns of Kafr Nabl, Dar Al-Kabeera, Hazarin, Kafr Roma, and several sites in the Jabal Al-Arba’een region of Idlib.

