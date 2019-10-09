BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed a massive attack on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani this morning, targeting an area around the town that is believed to have a large network of tunnels.

Led by their choppers and jets, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly struck the southern perimeter of Kabani, causing several explosions that could be heard throughout the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source near the front-lines, the Syrian Air Force also targeted some caves in the Kabani area that were believed to have housed fighters from the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

At the same time, the jihadist rebels in the Al-Ghaab Plain region have been targeting the government areas in Latakia and Hama with Grad rockets.

With a Syrian Arab Army offensive looming in the balance, the jihadist rebels have increased their attacks against the military, but refrained from provoking the Russian Armed Forces with attacks on the Hmeimim (var. Khemeimim) Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.

