BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to shoot down an enemy drone that were preparing to attack their forces in the Hama Governorate last night.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army shot down the drone after it was seen circling their positions in the town of Asaylah, which is located near the Idlib Governorate’s administrative border.
The source added that the Syrian Army forces have been on high alert in northwestern Syria since the weather conditions in Idlib and Hama have been relatively poor.
On Wednesday, the jihadist rebels, led by elements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The Syrian Arab Army managed to repel the jihadist attack after a few hours of intense clashes at the Al-Bursah axis in southeastern Idlib.
