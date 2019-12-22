BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses at the Hama Military Airport in central repelled an attack by two enemy drones.

According to a source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian military tracked two enemy attack drones that were heading south from Idlib to the airport.

The Syrian military then proceeded to shoot down the enemy drones before they could bomb this imperative installation in the Hama Governorate.

The attempted drone attack by the jihadist rebels came shortly after their forces lost the town of Al-Tah in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

Similar to the Hmeimim Airport for the Russian military, the Hama Airport is one of the Syrian Arab Army’s main hubs to carry out their aerial operations in northwestern Syria. It is often targeted by militant drones in order to disrupt its operations.

