BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses at the Hama Military Airport in central repelled an attack by two enemy drones.
According to a source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian military tracked two enemy attack drones that were heading south from Idlib to the airport.
The Syrian military then proceeded to shoot down the enemy drones before they could bomb this imperative installation in the Hama Governorate.
The attempted drone attack by the jihadist rebels came shortly after their forces lost the town of Al-Tah in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.
Similar to the Hmeimim Airport for the Russian military, the Hama Airport is one of the Syrian Arab Army’s main hubs to carry out their aerial operations in northwestern Syria. It is often targeted by militant drones in order to disrupt its operations.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.