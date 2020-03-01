BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian air defense units responded to an attack by suspected Turkish military drones over the Hama Governorate on Sunday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), quoting its correspondent in Hama Governorate, said that the Syrian air defense units responded to an attack carried out by enemy drones on the Hama Airbase.

The Syrian Arab Army said on Sunday that their forces had shot down at least three Turkish drones, with at least one of the incidents captured on film.

The General Command of the Syrian army and armed forces announced on Sunday that they have implemented a no-fly-zone over the northwestern governorate of Idlib.

Not long after the announcement, the Turkish military shot down two Syrian jets as they were flying over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southwestern Idlib – both pilots safely ejected.

Advertisements