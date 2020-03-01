BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian air defense units responded to an attack by suspected Turkish military drones over the Hama Governorate on Sunday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), quoting its correspondent in Hama Governorate, said that the Syrian air defense units responded to an attack carried out by enemy drones on the Hama Airbase.

The Syrian Arab Army said on Sunday that their forces had shot down at least three Turkish drones, with at least one of the incidents captured on film.

The General Command of the Syrian army and armed forces announced on Sunday that they have implemented a no-fly-zone over the northwestern governorate of Idlib.

Not long after the announcement, the Turkish military shot down two Syrian jets as they were flying over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southwestern Idlib – both pilots safely ejected.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New satellite images reveal aftermath of Israeli strikes in Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Catalan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Karen Bartlett
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

May God continue to help the SAA, inshallah.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 20:15
Catalan
Guest
Catalan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

There is no God, there is no Allah

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 20:46
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Dr. James Padgett
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

When you die and wake up in h**l, you will realize it was a helluva time to find out that there indeed is a God…and a Satan…and h**l. But it will be too late and you will suffer forever.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 05:53