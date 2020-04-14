BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force conducted several flights over Lebanese airspace on Monday, prompting the Syrian Arab Armed Forces to raise their alert levels.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli Air Force conducted several flights over Lebanese airspace, with some of their warplanes repeatedly approaching the Syrian border from the Beqa’a Governorate.
The source said the Israeli Air Force would fly along the Syrian-Lebanese border before turning westward.
These flights would occur throughout the day and evening into the evening hours, when the Israeli Air Force typically carries out strikes inside of Syria.
On March 31st, the Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack on Syria’s Shayrat Airbase in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
As a result of this attack by the Israeli Air Force, much of the western wing of the Shayrat Airbase was badly damaged.
Despite the coronavirus outbreak in both countries, Israel’s Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett said last month that his country’s military would continue to target enemy forces, wherever they are, as long as they pose a threat to his nation.
