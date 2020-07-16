BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Syrian air defense forces intercepted around midnight this evening, unidentified drones that were flying over their positions in the Al-Salamiyah countryside.

According to the reports, the Syrian air defenses intercepted these drones before they could carry out any attacks on the densely populated city of Al-Salamiyah and its neighboring towns.

The source of these drones is unknown, but they could belong to the militant groups in the Idlib Governorate..

Last month, the Syrian Ministry of Defense had announced that its air defenses had responded to an Israeli attack in the same area.

The Israeli attack targeted some military sites in the city of Al-Salamiyah and nearby Al-Sabbourah.

