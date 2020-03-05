BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – Las night, the Syrian air defenses confronted several “hostile targets” over the city and countryside of Homs and Al-Quneitra, resulting in a number of explosions in the skies of Syria.

“Explosions were heard in the city of Homs”, Al-Ikhbariya reported, having attached a video.

Meanwhile, Syrian state television also reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an Israeli missile attack in Quneitra province. According to SANA, the attack came from Lebanese airspace and over the occupied Golan Heights.

“The Israeli aggression on the central and southern region is taking place from Lebanese airspace and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights”, a correspondent for Al-Ikhbaria said.

Al-Ikhbariya has cited a military source as saying that the air defenses prevented any of the “hostile missiles” from reaching the targeted locations.

“Dealing with hostile missiles, and responding to them successfully and professionally, [the air defenses] prevented any of them from reaching our targeted locations”, the source said.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have refused to comment on the media reports about the airstrikes on Quneitra province.

The incident comes a few weeks after the Syrian Army warned that its air defenses would shoot down any aircraft violating the country’s airspace.

“Any aircraft which violate Syria’s airspace will be treated as enemy military targets…They will be tracked immediately after detection and destroyed immediately after violating our airspace,” Syrian Armed Forces Command said in a press statement on Saturday.

Source: Sputnik, Al-Ikhbaria, SANA

