BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – The Syrian air defenses confronted a hostile attack over the southwestern part of Damascus this evening.
According to a military report from Damascus, the Israeli Air Force fired missiles from the occupied Golan Heights towards the Sahnaya area, resulting in a number of explosions around the capital city.
The report said some of the missiles were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses, while the others managed to hit some sites inside of Sahnaya and its surrounding area.
Syrian Air Defense destroys an Israeli missile in the sky of Damascus pic.twitter.com/LhS9Ai4WUn
— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) July 20, 2020
The Syrian Armed Forces have accused the Israeli military of carrying out this latest attack, as they pointed out the missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights.
This latest attack comes just a few days after unknown drone attempted to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the city of Al-Salamiyah in the central region of the Hama Governorate.
Prior to that, the Syrian Army confronted a number of hostile missiles over the Al-Sukhnah countryside in Homs and northern region of Al-Sweida.
