BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian air defenses confronted several hostile missiles that were fired towards southwestern Syria this evening.
“The Syrian air defenses resisted hostile missiles coming from the direction of the occupied territories,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in a statement.
According to an Al-Masdar News source, the Israeli planes launched several missiles from both the occupied Golan Heights and Lebanon’s Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh) region.
Local reports in Damascus said that one missile reportedly hit the Aqraba suburb of Damascus; this is where Hezbollah was previously targeted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
At least three powerful explosions were reported from Damascus this evening, indicating the high probability that some of the Israeli missiles hit their intended targets.
Earlier in the night, the Syrian air defenses shot down a drone over the city of Jableh in the Latakia countryside.
SANA reported that “anti-aircraft strikes a drone in the atmosphere of Jableh in Latakiacountryside.”
The Syrian defenses also prevented drone strikes over the Hama Military Airport after they shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that were traveling south from Idlib towards the installation.
