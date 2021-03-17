BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – The air defense units of the Syrian Armed Forces confronted a number of hostile missiles over the southern countryside of the Damascus Governorate last night.

According to a report from the Syrian military, their air defense forces were activated at approximately 11:35 P.M. (local time), when a number of hostile missiles began to target the southern region of the Damascus Governorate.

The military claimed the missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights region, which is where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are deployed near the Syrian governorate of Al-Quneitra.

The Syrian Armed Forces claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted before they could reach their intended targets in southern Damascus; however, some explosions were reported at the targeted sites.

Meanwhile, prior to the strikes, Sputnik Arabic cited a source as saying: “The aggression was preceded by an intense flight of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over the ribbon of disengagement between the Syrian and Israeli armies (Bravo Line) in the Quneitra countryside.”

The source concluded that “the competent units are currently working to assess the damage caused by the aggression after it has stopped.”

In turn, the Syrian Arab News Agency stated that the Syrian air defenses dropped a number of missiles in the skies of Damascus.

