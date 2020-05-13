BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, conducted a televised speech on Wednesday to commemorate “4th anniversary of Mustafa Badreddine’s martyrdom.”

Sayyed Nasrallah focused part of speech on Israel, who is suspected of carrying out the assassination of Badreddine near the Damascus International Airport four-years-ago.

In his speech, the Hezbollah leader said that “the Israelis attack everything related to the manufacturing of rockets in Syria.”

In regards to Hezbollah’s role in Syria, the Secretary-General said that his organization’s decision was based on the threats posed to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and the whole region.

“Our insistence on going to Syria was due to our awareness of the size of the threats to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the whole region.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Syria won the war and still has some battles,” saying that “Syria has succeeded until now in the political battle despite the psychological war and the blockade they are facing,” and stressed that “Iran is not fighting a war of influence in Syria.”

Nasrallah added, “Israel offers its fans victories against Iran in Syria,” but he argues it is quite the contrary.

