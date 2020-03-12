BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Ambassador to Russia, Riyad Haddad, said on Thursday that the United States of America controls all the Syrian oil fields in the northeastern part of the country.
Haddad’s comments came during an interview on the channel “Russia 24”, in which he considered that liberating these oil areas from the U.S. forces might contribute to reviving the Syrian economy and improving conditions in the country.
Haddad told the channel: “The Americans today are already in the northeastern part of the country, controlling all the oil fields there and stealing our oil resources. If we can liberate this region from the American occupation, this will revive our economy.”
Syrian and tribal sources in the Al-Hasakah countryside confirmed to Sputnik Arabic on Thursday that the U.S. Army forces had seized lands belonging to the Syrian state in order to expand the area of their control in the vicinity of oil installations in the region.
