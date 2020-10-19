BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced that it will operate two flights a week to Qatar, back and forth on board Syrian Airlines.

On Monday, the Syrian Ministry of Transport announced on its Facebook page that it will operate these flights, despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

“Two weekly flights on board Syrian Airlines from Damascus to Doha, and vice versa, starting on December 28, 2020,” the Syrian Ministry of Transport said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a decline in the demand for flights in recent months, which has resulted in Damascus limiting the number of routes to and from the capital.

However, as of now, Syrian Airlines continues to operate weekly flights to the Emirates, Egypt, Sudan and Lebanon.

Qatar was one of the first countries to cutoff diplomatic relations with Syria, as they later led the charge to suspend the latter’s membership in the Arab League.

Furthermore, Qatar has been one of the biggest funders of the Syrian opposition and its armed factions, which has prompted Damascus to heavily criticize Doha and accuse them of funding terrorism.