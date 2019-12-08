BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, warned Iran this morning that their ongoing participation in the Syrian conflict will resemble the U.S.’ ten-year-long war in Vietnam (1965-1975).
Bennett said at a conference held today in Jerusalem that what Iran is doing in Syria and Lebanon is pushing Israel to turn Syria into “your Vietnam.”
The Israeli newspaper “Maariv” quoted Naftali Bennett , the new Israeli Minister of Defense, as saying that Iran is working to set fire to its country, claiming that it is stationed in Lebanon, and is working to establish bases in Syria and the Gaza Strip, and that Israel will launch a strong defensive operation for any attack.
Bennett claimed that Syria would turn into a new “Vietnam” for Iran, if the Iranians insisted on not leaving Syria, adding that his country would do so by any means.
The Israeli Minister of Defense revealed that his country will face major threats in the next year, 2020, and that the Israeli Armed Forces are ready for any operations, whether from Syria, Lebanon or the Gaza Strip. He called on Israel, at the same time, to move away from personal interests, and to tip the balance of his country over any other interests.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.