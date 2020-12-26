BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian government affirmed in a letter to both the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council on Friday that the Israeli attacks on Syria come with support and an American green light, and that they will not pass without consequences.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the foreign ministry issued a letter to both the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council about what happened at dawn on Christmas Eve.

“A flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 regarding the agreement on the separation of forces between the two sides by launching successive waves of missiles from over Lebanese territory (from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli) that targeted the Masyaf area in the western countryside of Hama governorate.”

“This new Israeli aggression comes on the eve of the day when the world celebrates the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, peace be upon him, a symbol of love and peace, and proves once again the persistence of the Israeli occupation authorities in practicing state terrorism, whose frequency has increased in recent times, especially after the failure of its attacks and conspiracy, with the aim of prolonging the crisis in Syria by supporting armed terrorist groups who are partners with (Israel) in terrorism, and to impede the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in defeating ISIS, the Al-Nusra Front, and the other terrorist groups associated with them by various names,” the statement said.

They explained: “The Syrian Arab Republic confirms once again that the continuation of (Israel) in its dangerous aggressive approach would not have been possible without the unlimited and continuous support and the green light given to it in particular by the American administration and the immunity from the accountability that it provides it with other countries in the Security Council has become known to all. It also affirms that such attacks threaten security and stability in the region and that their continuation is unacceptable and will not pass without consequences.”

The ministry concluded its message: “The Syrian Arab Republic calls again for some members of the Security Council to break the state of silence they are entering into when it comes to Israel and to assume their responsibilities within the framework of the United Nations Charter, the most important of which is the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take firm and immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of these terrorist attacks.”