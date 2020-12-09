BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The press office of the governor of the Al-Hasakah Governorate announced the resumption of foreign flights from Beirut Airport to Qamishli International Airport.

The press office of the governor, Ghassan Khalil, said that all preparations for receiving the first foreign trip will be completed before the end of this year.

Khalil explained that the approval also included work on placing a device to conduct a PCR examination for COVID-19, and opening a porthole for the commercial bank in the airport terminal.

They pointed out that this comes “in response to the demands of the expatriates and to facilitate their return to the homeland, and after communicating with the Minister of Transport.”

The Syrian government decided to stop all flights to and from Syria last March as part of a package of measures it took to confront the spread of COVID-19.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Organization in Syria, Bassem Mansour, announced since the end of last September that the airports of Latakia, Aleppo and Qamishli are ready to resume air traffic, and he explained that the operation of Damascus airport, and after that, the rest of the airports.