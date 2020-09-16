BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government decided to restart air traffic through Damascus International Airport for travelers on the first of next month.
The Presidency of the Council of Ministers said in the weekly session today that this will be in accordance with the conditions and standards that guarantee public safety.
The Syrian Ministry of Transport announced about a month ago that Damascus International Airport would partially return to work, and that flights there would be limited to “evacuating Syrian nationals from abroad.”
Previously, the former Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, announced the existence of talks to open Damascus International Airport, and indicated that the airport will provide the requirements for the coronavirus outbreak.
The Syrian government began travel restrictions last March as part of the measures to confront the coronavirus, when it decided to suspend travel and trips with neighboring countries, especially the countries that were hit hard by the virus.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.