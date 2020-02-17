BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Minister of Transport, Ali Hammoud, announced on Monday the reopening of the Aleppo International Airport, nine years after its suspension.
READ ALSO: Battle of Aleppo Ends in Syrian Army Victory After 7+ Years of Fighting
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian minister indicated that the airport will start its work next Wednesday, and that the first flight will be from Damascus airport to Aleppo, with flights to Cairo and Damascus scheduled in the next few days.
The governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, had announced in August of last year that the international airport was ready, and that it would be reopened soon after a solution to its security concerns
The Syrian Arab Army took control of almost all of Aleppo city at the end of 2016, while launching a military operation to capture the northwestern countryside of Aleppo, the northern Hama countryside, and Idlib governorate on May 6, and managed to retake a number of towns and villages.
Yesterday, Sunday, February 16, 2020, the city of Aleppo celebrated the end of the battle after the Syrian Arab Army captured the last remaining areas under militant control.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.