BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Republic has begun the rehabilitation of several railways across the country after nearly ten years of war.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian government tested a train from the Hama Governorate this week, to the administrative capital of Aleppo after the Syrian Armed Forces secured the eastern countryside of Idlib.

The report said the Syrian Army’s success in eastern Idlib, primarily at the Abu Dhuhour front, led to the resumption of construction at the railway linking the Hama and Aleppo governorates.

Engineer Saleh Al-Salman, Director of the Hama Railway Branch, said in statements to SANA’s correspondent that most of the railways located within the Hama branch have been subjected during the past years to sabotage, tampering, and looting of their equipment and supplies by terrorists, indicating that heavy damage and losses were inflicted on the upper and lower sections of the lines and their peripherals of residential and service buildings.

He explained that after the restoration of security and stability to the area between Sunisil in the northwestern countryside of Homs to the countryside of Aleppo Governorate during the past year, all the sites of the line extension were inspected in coordination with the competent authorities to remove explosive devices on the route of the line as a step to estimate the size of damage and assess the technical status of the railways.

A video was also released this week, showing the government testing a railcar between the Hama and Aleppo governorates.