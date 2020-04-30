BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the German government’s decision that considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

“The German government decision frankly embodies its yielding to the dictates of the world Zionism and its heinous subjection to the US policies which support the occupation entity,” a source from the Foreign Ministry told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday.

Syria, a close ally of Hezbollah, currently has no diplomatic ties with the German government, but they do maintain a communication channel via the Czech Republic’s embassy in Damascus.

Many countries have labeled Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist entity, but Germany has joined the U.S. and U.K. in designating the organization’s political wing as such.

Hezbollah’s political wing plays a part in the Lebanese government, as they boast a number of ministers in parliament.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Hezbollah is fully prepared for war with Israel: top official

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Israel exists and Palestine exists. Why should we Germans take sides? Both the Zionists and the Arabs were Entente’s mercenaries for hire against Germany and they must not take their strife to our land. Based on German law You can simply not work for the destruction of Israel or any other state inside Germany. This has nothing to do with yielding to US or Zionist wishes. p.s. The UK sold Palestine twice during WWI. Both the Zionists and the Arabs agreed to fight Germany or German allies for this price. During WWI the trans Jordan part of the Palestine and… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-01 02:43