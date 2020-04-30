BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the German government’s decision that considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
“The German government decision frankly embodies its yielding to the dictates of the world Zionism and its heinous subjection to the US policies which support the occupation entity,” a source from the Foreign Ministry told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday.
Syria, a close ally of Hezbollah, currently has no diplomatic ties with the German government, but they do maintain a communication channel via the Czech Republic’s embassy in Damascus.
Many countries have labeled Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist entity, but Germany has joined the U.S. and U.K. in designating the organization’s political wing as such.
Hezbollah’s political wing plays a part in the Lebanese government, as they boast a number of ministers in parliament.
