BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday that strongly condemned the military coup in Bolivia and expressed solidarity with the President-elect Evo Morales.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants told SANA yesterday that the Syrian Arab Republic renews its support for the friendly Bolivian people in these difficult circumstances.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry further criticized the “blatant interference” by some states in Bolivian affairs.

Morales submitted his resignation after the army chief called on him to resign. The former Bolivian President has since moved to Mexico, where he was granted political asylum by the Mexican President.

Nestor Arapa
Gracias por solidaridad con el pueblo Boliviano, igual que en Siria el imperio utiliza a la gente pudiente para aplastar a gobiernos progresistas de América Latina, la historia enseña que los Imperios caen y muy pronto lo hará el imperio Norte Americano.

2019-11-13 01:41
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Well, normally, according to Bolivian constitution, after 2 mandates, he shouldn’t had been allowed to run for a third, but he was allowed to stand following a decision from the country’s Constitutional Court, so the election was already controversial even before it started. Morales won again with a very tiny majority but it soon became clear that the election was rigged. It triggered nation-wide protests, way too much for the police to handle and the army simply refused to back Morales, the chief of staff simply advised him to resign. Sorry, there was no coup at all. In fact, Morales… Read more »

2019-11-13 02:59