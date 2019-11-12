BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday that strongly condemned the military coup in Bolivia and expressed solidarity with the President-elect Evo Morales.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants told SANA yesterday that the Syrian Arab Republic renews its support for the friendly Bolivian people in these difficult circumstances.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry further criticized the “blatant interference” by some states in Bolivian affairs.

Morales submitted his resignation after the army chief called on him to resign. The former Bolivian President has since moved to Mexico, where he was granted political asylum by the Mexican President.

