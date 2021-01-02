BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry described what was published by the Facebook page of the US embassy in Damascus as ‘lies’, after the latter claimed Damascus was responsible for the humanitarian crisis in the Arab Republic.

In response to what was published by the (closed) American embassy page in Damascus, in which it said that the blame should be placed on the “brutal regime’s” war and not on the sanctions imposed on it, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that it is “not strange” that the “empty US embassy” would resort to fabricating events after the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur Dohan called on countries to lift the sanctions on Syria and consider it the reason for the harsh conditions the Syrians live in. ”

An official source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that this behavior “confirms the United States’ insistence on the approach of hegemony, arrogance, unipolar control, and only listening to voices that suit its reckless decisions in the region.”

The Foreign Ministry said that the American administration should bear “full responsibility for the suffering of Syrians resulting from its support for terrorism and the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that violate international laws and their rules and deprive the Syrians of providing the requirements for a decent life and living.”

They added that the results of those policies “amount to crimes against humanity,” and concluded by saying that the UN Special Rapporteur’s call “should mark the beginning of holding the American administration accountable for its crimes against the Syrians before the competent international court.”

The US diplomatic mission in Damascus has been closed down for several years, but its social media pages remain active, despite the absence of diplomatic relations with the Arab Republic.