BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.)- The Syrian Foreign Ministry released a new statement on Thursday that condemned the ongoing Turkish military operation in the northern part of the country.

“After his constant support for terrorism and terrorists in Syria through training, arming, protecting and sending them to kill Syrians, the Turkish regime’s leader is showing us today that with statements that only depart from a person who is absent from reality, he talks about his keenness to protect the Syrian people,” the statement began.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry then accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that is currently outlawed in most countries in the Middle East, including Syria and Egypt.

They criticized the Turkish President’s claims that he is protecting the Syrian people by “targeting terrorists”. The Foreign Ministry said the people of northern Syria were safe before the Turkish operation, which is now forcing them to flee the region in fear of a massacre.

The statement would conclude with the Syrian Foreign Ministry vowing to defend its soil and respond to any aggression from the Turkish Armed Forces.

“The Syrian Arab Republic, which responded to the Turkish aggression in more than one region by hitting its agents and terrorists and defeating them, confirms that it will face the brutal Turkish aggression in all its forms,” they said, adding that “they will not be stopped by Erdogan’s statements about protecting the Syrian people, as this is the task of the Syrian Arab Army and the Syrian state only.”

