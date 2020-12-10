BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian government condemned the Israeli actions in the occupied Golan, saying that some of them amount to “war crimes.”

According to a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry, which was shared by the state official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA):

“In the context of racist practices and gross and systematic violations of the rights of the Syrian Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities, some of which amount to war crimes.

On December 7, 2020, the Israeli occupation forces closed a number of the main entrances to the villages of the occupied Syrian Golan and prevented the people of the Syrian Arab Golan From reaching their agricultural lands in the areas where the occupation wants to establish its destructive colonial project by erecting wind turbines in the areas of Majdal Shams, Sahita, Buqata and Masada, indicating that such violations as confiscation of land and property and theft of natural resources are considered war crimes and a clear violation of international law, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Security Council resolution No. 497 of 1981.

The Syrian Arab population, the people of the occupied Syrian Golan, rejected the Israeli plans to seize their lands and stood in the face of the oppressive measures of the Israeli occupation authorities aimed at terrorizing them and the seizure of their lands by armed force, and by all means confronted the Israeli occupation forces while trying to implement the colonial and destructive scheme by establishing these turbines on their lands, through which the occupation force seeks to seize the lands of the Syrians in the aforementioned villages, displace them from them, and transfer Israeli settlers to these lands in order to Judaize them.”

The Foreign Ministry statement added that “the Syrian Arab Republic rejects and condemns the colonial practices of the Israeli occupation authorities as a clear violation of the rules of international law, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, United Nations General Assembly resolutions and Security Council Resolution No. 497 of 1981, which considered the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void and has no international legal effect.”

On Wednesday, December 9th, the residents of Majdal Shams and a number of nearby villages demonstrated against the plan to establish wind turbines on their agricultural lands. This demonstration resulted in over 20 people wounded and the arrest of two others by the Israeli authorities.