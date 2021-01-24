BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – Damascus denounced what it described as “silence” about the Israeli attacks on Friday, and appealed to the United Nations to condemn the attacks, affirming “Syria’s right to self-defense.”

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the Security Council and the President of the Human Rights Council, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that “the criminal Israeli aggression at dawn on Friday around the city of Hama comes as a continuation of the Israeli attacks, which in less than a year have reached more than 50 attacks.”

It described these assaults as “constituting a blatant assault on the charter of human rights and international law by targeting civilians and attacking their right to live in safety and peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SANA quoted the ministry as saying that Syria “deplores the terrible silence of many in the international community regarding these blatant attacks, especially those who speak highly of human rights.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to “assume their responsibilities in condemning these attacks,” and affirmed Syria’s “legitimate right to defend the sanctity and sovereignty of the Syrian territories and to protect its citizens from these attacks by all legitimate means.”

The agency quoted a Syrian military source as saying that a family of four, including two children, were killed and four others were wounded in an Israeli air attack targeting Hama Governorate at dawn on Friday.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!