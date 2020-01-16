The terrorist threat in Syria has been averted and the country should serve as an example to prevent reckless attempts to decide the fate of the region from abroad, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

“Responding to the request of Syria’s legitimate government, the Russian Federation, I believe, has quite efficiently helped the Syrian people to tackle the international terrorism threat. The threat has been fended off, only some more specific goals are yet to be achieved. We have helped the Syrian people to vindicate the Syrian statehood. I think this should be a good example of preventing aggressive and reckless attempts to decide fates of whole regions from abroad,” Lavrov, currently on a visit in Uzbekistan, said in his address for students.

Lavrov is currently on a visit to Uzbekistan, the last stop on his Asian tour that also included Sri Lanka and India.

The acting foreign minister is expected to discuss global matters, including issues in Central Asia, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as international cooperation.

Source: Sputnik

