BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem refuted the allegations made by U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo about carrying out a chemical attack in the Latakia province in May.

Speaking to Sputnik on Friday, al-Moallem described Pompeo’s statements, in which he accused the Syrian Arab Army of carrying out a chemical attack, as a “big lie.”

On May 25th, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said the fabricated and baseless news about the Syrian Arab Army using chemical weapons in the town of Kabani in Latakia countryside are merely the prelude for Western lies and hypocrisy that preempts leveling threats against the Syrian state.

The chemical weapons attack was first reported by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is the main group in this part of the Latakia Governorate.

Discuss

jar
jar
Pompeo=CIA=Liar. Daeshbags-Sux is like him. I work on the same principle.

2019-09-28 09:26
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Yes, it is a big lie… Just like all the anti-US, anti-West and anti-Semite propaganda you do for decades… USA lost its innocence in the MENA…

2019-09-28 02:06
Roki
Roki
Of course that is big lie and you know that .Do you remember Irak and holocaust in that country made under much bigger lie ? Probably never heard !

2019-09-28 08:11