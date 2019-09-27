BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem refuted the allegations made by U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo about carrying out a chemical attack in the Latakia province in May.

Speaking to Sputnik on Friday, al-Moallem described Pompeo’s statements, in which he accused the Syrian Arab Army of carrying out a chemical attack, as a “big lie.”

On May 25th, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said the fabricated and baseless news about the Syrian Arab Army using chemical weapons in the town of Kabani in Latakia countryside are merely the prelude for Western lies and hypocrisy that preempts leveling threats against the Syrian state.

The chemical weapons attack was first reported by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is the main group in this part of the Latakia Governorate.

