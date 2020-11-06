BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said that Syria’s entire stockpile of chemical weapons has been disposed of and production facilities destroyed, indicating that his country is committed to cooperating with the organization.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Dr. Jaafari said in a statement during a Security Council session that “despite the difficult circumstances it went through years ago, Syria was able to cooperate with the United Nations and the OPCW to fulfill its pledges resulting from its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013.”

He explained that this cooperation “resulted in the disposal of the entire stockpile of Syria and the destruction of the relevant production facilities.”

“Although Western countries watched with the eyes of their representatives the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria on board an American ship and other ships belonging to European countries, some countries have adhered to their hostile stances towards Syria and sought to increase the escalation and political pressure.”

He continued, “Syria is currently hosting a delegation of experts and inspectors who arrived two days ago and will stay until the 24th of this month, which provides them with protection and allows them unrestricted entry to all places they want to inspect.”

“This is the seventh round of inspection, and reports of the sixth round were issued, in which the organization’s experts confirmed that there were no chemicals and any prohibited activities,” he said.

He also referred to the duplication of the positions of the Western countries that destroyed Iraq under the guise of falsehoods that have been waging a deceptive campaign for years and fabricating accusations against Syria, while they themselves provide sponsorship and military and technical support to strengthen Israel’s arsenal of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and assume the task of defending it in international forums.